Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

