Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 79,259 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,259 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after buying an additional 5,110,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11,131.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,792,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,853,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

XOM stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $477.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

