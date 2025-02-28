RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPM. UBS Group lifted their target price on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPM

RPM International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06. RPM International has a twelve month low of $103.68 and a twelve month high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in RPM International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in RPM International by 829.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.