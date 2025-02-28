Amalgamated Bank Purchases 32 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Saia by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after buying an additional 105,356 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $45,767,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,979,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Saia by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $397.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.24. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.90 and a twelve month high of $628.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.