DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $103.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of DD opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

