Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
NWFL has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Norwood Financial Price Performance
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). Norwood Financial had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Norwood Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,400.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle purchased 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $67,740.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,890.24. This represents a 20.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,255 shares of company stock valued at $319,732. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
