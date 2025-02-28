The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Releases Earnings Results

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.60%.

The Weir Group Trading Up 6.3 %

The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 144 ($1.81) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,430 ($30.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,284.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,166.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,773.50 ($22.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,434 ($30.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,075 ($26.15) to GBX 2,300 ($28.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

