Ibstock (LON:IBST) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.97 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 161.40 ($2.03). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.05), with a volume of 506,997 shares traded.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 225 ($2.84) to GBX 240 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.
