CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CV stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. CV has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

