Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.21.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
