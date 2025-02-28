Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in February

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the January 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 2.7 %

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. 283,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

