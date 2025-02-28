Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Shares Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 103,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 38,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

