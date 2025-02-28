Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $11.61. Air Canada shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 239,171 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada
Air Canada Stock Down 3.9 %
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air Canada
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.