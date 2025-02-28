Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $11.61. Air Canada shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 239,171 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Air Canada Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

