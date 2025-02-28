Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.
Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
