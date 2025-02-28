iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 659.3% in February

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 659.3% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 359,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $50.16 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.