First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

LiveRamp Stock Down 1.2 %

RAMP opened at $29.56 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,955.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

