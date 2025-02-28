McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) to Issue $0.71 Interim Dividend

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
McMillan Shakespeare Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $952.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
About McMillan Shakespeare
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McMillan Shakespeare
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for McMillan Shakespeare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McMillan Shakespeare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.