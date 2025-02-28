Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Pengana Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Pengana Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Pengana Capital Group alerts:

About Pengana Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.