Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Objective’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Objective Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82.
