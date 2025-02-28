Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Opportunities Fund news, insider Karl Siegling purchased 18,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.67 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,236.25 ($19,522.65). Corporate insiders own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Opportunities Fund

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

