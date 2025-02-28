Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Papa Johns International stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

