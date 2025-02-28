Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZAGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

Papa Johns International Trading Up 1.4 %

Papa Johns International stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.