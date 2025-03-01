1,473 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.00. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

