Aew Capital Management L P Increases Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease comprises approximately 2.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $49,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 636.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 84.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

