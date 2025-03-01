Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 73,275 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,664 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

