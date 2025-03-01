Connable Office Inc. Sells 148 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in STERIS by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 0.4 %

STE stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.11. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.