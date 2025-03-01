Hanover Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.90 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

