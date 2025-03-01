Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 2,277 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.