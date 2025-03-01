Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7,285.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 256,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 252,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

