CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. CubeSmart updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.590 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
Shares of CUBE stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,869,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 120.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
