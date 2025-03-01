Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues Earnings Results

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. Alexander & Baldwin updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.130-1.200 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 1,414,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 145.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEX. StockNews.com cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

