Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

