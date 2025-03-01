6,313 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

