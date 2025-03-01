15,013 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,509,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,295,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 729,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 455,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 371,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $111.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

