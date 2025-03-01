Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.
Cogent Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 0.40. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05.
Cogent Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 510.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cogent Communications
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.