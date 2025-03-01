Providence First Trust Co Sells 35,928 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Providence First Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,928 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,982,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 586.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 138,037 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,101,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,870,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,535 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
XSMO stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
