Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $379.0 million-$381.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.1 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.910-1.960 EPS.

Elastic Trading Up 14.9 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTC. Wedbush lowered Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

