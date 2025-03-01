Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $379.0 million-$381.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.1 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.910-1.960 EPS.
Elastic Trading Up 14.9 %
NYSE:ESTC opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on ESTC
Insider Transactions at Elastic
In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.