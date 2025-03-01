GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

GH Research Stock Performance

Shares of GHRS opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.93. GH Research has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Get GH Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.