Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 67 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intuit by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,144,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU
Intuit Stock Performance
INTU opened at $613.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.