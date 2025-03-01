City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $5.14. City Office REIT shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 169,649 shares.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $212.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in City Office REIT by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in City Office REIT by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.