City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $5.14. City Office REIT shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 169,649 shares.
City Office REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $212.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
City Office REIT Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in City Office REIT by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in City Office REIT by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
