Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.24 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 228.68 ($2.88). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.94), with a volume of 34,999 shares.

Spectra Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.24. The company has a market capitalization of £142.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.