Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.24 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 228.68 ($2.88). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.94), with a volume of 34,999 shares.
Spectra Systems Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.24. The company has a market capitalization of £142.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 5.91.
Spectra Systems Company Profile
Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems.
