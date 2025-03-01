Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $155.75 and traded as low as $155.55. Marubeni shares last traded at $156.80, with a volume of 30,012 shares.

Marubeni Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Marubeni Co. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

