Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.69. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 3,099 shares traded.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

