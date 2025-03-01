West Michigan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780,141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 439,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,426,000 after purchasing an additional 327,537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,076,000 after acquiring an additional 299,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,699,000 after acquiring an additional 273,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

