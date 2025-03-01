Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 763 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 4.6% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,901,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after buying an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,269,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after buying an additional 202,744 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $232.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.99 and a 200 day moving average of $246.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $198.44 and a one year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

