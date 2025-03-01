TPG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TPG Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $408,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

