Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $533,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average is $119.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

