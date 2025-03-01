Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,692 Shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF makes up about 5.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

Get Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.