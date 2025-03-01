Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Down 55.3% in February

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ambow Education Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Ambow Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.