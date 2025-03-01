Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Down 55.3% in February

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ambow Education Trading Down 8.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.55.
Ambow Education Company Profile
