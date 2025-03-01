Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.58.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.