Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Shares Up 0.4% After Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 11,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 2,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

